'Suspicious person' arrested for stunt driving

    Caledon residents noticed a suspicious person around the Gore Road, near Finnerty Sideroad shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.

    The person left the area in a car and was located by officers travelling at a high rate of speed.

    During the investigation, police determined the driver's ability to drive a car was impaired and they were subsequently arrested.

    A 39-year-old Caledon person was charged with impaired driving offences, as well as stunt driving, driving with open liquor, refusal to comply with demand and failure to surrender licence.

    The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 4 to answer the charges.

    Police remind drivers that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, call 911 to report it. 

    If you were negatively affected by this incident and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

