Collingwood celebrates expansion of water treatment plant

The Town of Collingwood is celebrating the expansion of the Raymond A. Barker Water Treatment Plant.

"We're really excited about it on our pristine waterfront here. And we're looking forward to providing safe drinking water to both ourselves and our customer municipalities going forward," said Ken Kaden, project manager.

On Wednesday, a water-breaking ceremony marked the occasion, attended by Mayor Yvonne Hamlin, New Tecumseth Mayor Richard Norcross, and other local dignitaries.

"You can't underestimate how easy it is for us to access safe, clean water. For us, we live on Georgian Bay, and we have to share our resources," said Hamlin.

Collingwood and New Tecumseth have shared treated water for the past 25 years and will continue the partnership.

New Tecumseth will shoulder just over 60 percent of the $270 million project's cost.

Norcross emphasized the benefits of the expansion.

"It opens so many doors. Now, we're going to have more growth. We're going to have more housing. We're going to have more business, more opportunities," New Tecumseth's mayor said. "We're going to bring the best, cleanest water that we can to all our residents along the pipeline."

The town plans to start construction next month, and hopes the project will be completed by 2031.