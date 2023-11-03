Alleged human and drug traffickers busted in Innisfil, Ont.

South Simcoe Police Service has made multiple arrests and seized over $30,000 in drugs following a human trafficking investigation dubbed Project Chameleon.

In May of 2023, the South Simcoe Police Service received a report of a female being held in a residence in Innisfil for the purpose of providing sexual services.

Initial investigation identified two men involved in trafficking the female victim and exploiting her for financial gain. Further to the allegations of human trafficking, the female victim reported that one of the suspects had sexually assaulted her.

The South Simcoe Police Service launched Project Chameleon, an initiative funded by the Ontario Government, Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario (CISO), to combat human trafficking in our communities.

As the investigation progressed, three suspects were identified as being responsible for posting online advertisements for sexual services in relation to several females from the Bradford and Innisfil areas, including the original female victim.

On Wednesday, in partnership with the York Regional Police Service and the Barrie Police Service, the South Simcoe Police Service executed search warrants at a residence in Innisfil and Newmarket.

Police seized more than $30,000 in illicit street drugs, including fentanyl, crystal meth, cocaine and a quality of pills believed to be oxycodone.

Police are working with support agencies to assist the victims identified in this investigation.

Police would also like to inform victims of human trafficking that they may also seek assistance by contacting the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline 1-833-900-1010.

Three suspects from Brampton, Innisfil and Barrie have been arrested and face a slew of human trafficking and drug trafficking charges.

One suspect is still at large, and police ask anyone who can provide additional information related to this investigation to contact South Simcoe police or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).