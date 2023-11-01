BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police raid Innisfil property making several arrests

    South Simcoe police raid a property in Innisfil, Ont., at the 7th Line and Yonge Street on Wed., Nov. 1, 2023. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) South Simcoe police raid a property in Innisfil, Ont., at the 7th Line and Yonge Street on Wed., Nov. 1, 2023. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

    Police remain tight-lipped about an investigation after officers raided a property in Innisfil.

    Members of the Barrie Police Tactical Support Unit assisted South Simcoe police with the investigation near 7th Line and Yonge Street Wednesday afternoon.

    Several people were taken away in handcuffs.

    CTV News reached out to South Simcoe police for details and was told the situation is active, "and no information can be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation."

