Innisfil woman arrested after allegedly contacting victims of human trafficking Project Chameleon

Innisfil police charged a local woman on two counts of obstruction of justice.

The first charge concerns an Innisfil woman who allegedly contacted several human trafficking victims and witnesses who were involved in Project Chameleon.

South Simcoe Police Service Criminal Investigation Bureau allege the woman attempted to influence an identified victim.

The attempt to influence was reported to the police and occurred after the accused’s brother had been unable to obtain bail.

The second charge relates to the accused agreeing to pay another identified victim in Project Chameleon to become a surety for her brother. A surety is a person the court appoints to supervise an accused person who has been granted bail while they await trial.

The offer was made by the accused after the brother had been unable to obtain bail.

The Innisfil woman was released from custody on an undertaking with conditions and will appear in court on April 25.

Project Chameleon is an ongoing human trafficking investigation that was initiated by the South Simcoe Police Service in May of 2023. The investigation resulted in the arrest of seven people who have been charged with human trafficking offences, offences relating to sexual services, and drug offences.

Police believe there could be additional witnesses and victims related to the actions of both the woman and her brother.

If anyone has information pertaining to this investigation, they are asked to contact police at 905-775-3311 or by email.