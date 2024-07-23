BARRIE
Barrie

    • Pickup truck goes up in flames in Tiny Twp.

    Fire crews work to extinguish a truck fire, Mon. July 22, 2024. (X) Fire crews work to extinguish a truck fire, Mon. July 22, 2024. (X)
    Smoke could be seen for miles when a pickup truck burned to the ground Monday.

    Tiny Township Fire Chief Dave Flewelling said they received the call from the driver mid-afternoon.

    Flewelling confirmed it was a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was on fire on Conc. Road 3, west of Simcoe County Road 6 in Tiny.

    “There is no (known) cause at this time. The vehicle will be a total loss,” Flewelling said.

    Provincial police had closed off the roads as firefighters extinguished the truck fire, cleaned up the roadway and waited for the wrecker to take the blackened truck away.

