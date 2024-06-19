BARRIE
Barrie

    • Woman charged with arson after homeless encampment fire

    Fire Truck Lights
    Share

    Police charged a 32-year-old woman with arson after investigating a fire at a homeless encampment in Alliston.

    Provincial police say a tent was set on fire and destroyed on Monday evening after a dispute involving several individuals at the encampment located on a private property near Young Street.

    No injuries were reported.

    The accused, a woman from New Tecumseth, is in police custody awaiting a bail hearing.

    Police say the encampment was removed from the property the next day following consultations with outreach teams, social service providers, and public health experts.

    "Comprehensive support services and networks were made available, including temporary shelter options, mental health counselling, substance abuse treatment referrals, and access to health care facilities," the OPP noted.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News