Woman charged with arson after homeless encampment fire

Police charged a 32-year-old woman with arson after investigating a fire at a homeless encampment in Alliston.

Provincial police say a tent was set on fire and destroyed on Monday evening after a dispute involving several individuals at the encampment located on a private property near Young Street.

No injuries were reported.

The accused, a woman from New Tecumseth, is in police custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Police say the encampment was removed from the property the next day following consultations with outreach teams, social service providers, and public health experts.

"Comprehensive support services and networks were made available, including temporary shelter options, mental health counselling, substance abuse treatment referrals, and access to health care facilities," the OPP noted.