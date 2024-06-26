Barrie celebrates Canada Day with pop-up parties
Barrie's Canada Day On The Move celebrations offer pop-up festivities across the city.
The City of Barrie is expanding Canada Day celebrations by introducing Canada Day On The Move. This year's Canada Day celebrations will be brought to three neighbourhood parks in addition to festivities and fireworks downtown on Monday, July 1.
"This year, the city is enhancing our Canada Day programming to bring exciting celebrations to even more residents by holding pop-up events at local parks," said Mayor Alex Nuttall. "The celebrations are a great way for residents to come together to kick off the summer season, and I encourage everyone to join the fun."
Canada Day On The Move features Canada Day activities in Sandringham Park, Lampman Lane Park and Eastview Park.
These two-hour pop-ups have free family-friendly activities, including a Canadian wildlife show from Speaking of Wildlife, face painting, busker performances, interactive backyard games and more.
For festivities downtown, Open Air Dunlop will take place with Dunlop Street closed to cars from Maple Avenue to Mulcaster Street. This Open Air Dunlop will feature special Canada Day-themed activities and live entertainment.
The city's fireworks show over Kempenfelt Bay starts at approximately 10 p.m. In case of inclement weather, fireworks will be held Tuesday.
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Canada Day on the Move at Lampman Lane Park
- 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. Canada Day Open Air Dunlop,
- 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Canada Day on the Move at Sandringham Park,
- 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Canada Day on the Move at Eastview Community Park,
- 10 p.m. Fireworks in Kempenfelt Bay
On July 1, Barrie Transit will run according to an extended Sunday service schedule, with the last buses departing the transit terminal after the fireworks display (approximately 10:30 p.m.).
