Heat wave continues for Barrie, Midland and Orillia

    The prolonged heat wave continues today, and dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected for Barrie, Orillia, and Midland.

    Temperatures on Friday should be several degrees cooler.

    Highs today are expected to be 29 to 34 degrees Celsius with humidex values of 38 to 43.

    There will be little relief overnight as lows are expected to be 18 to 22 degrees Celsius, with humidex values of 26 to 30.

    Temperatures and humidex values may be several degrees cooler near the shores of the Great Lakes.

    Hot and humid air can also deteriorate air quality, resulting in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category.

    Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty, to decrease your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration.

    The health risks are more significant for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and mental illnesses, and people with disabilities or mobility issues.

    The national weather agency cautions Simcoe County residents to never leave people, particularly children or pets, inside a parked vehicle.

    Watch for the effects of heat illness:

    • Swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.
    • Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Call 911 or your local emergency number immediately if you or someone you are caring for has a high body temperature and is confused, has stopped sweating or become unconscious.
    • While waiting for help, cool the person immediately: move them to a cool place, apply cold water to large areas of the skin and fan the person as much as possible.

