    • Caledon and Schomberg drug busts net cops more than drugs

    Police seized drugs, cash and more in a drug bust June 18, 2024. (Photo: submitted) Police seized drugs, cash and more in a drug bust June 18, 2024. (Photo: submitted)
    Officers from eight police agencies discovered drugs, cash, a gun and a car after executing seven search warrants at homes in Caledon and Schomberg.

    In addition to a 2016 Lincoln MKX and a stolen 2014 Honda CRF2 motorcycle, police seized a large amount of Canadian cash, a handgun and ammunition. Drugs seized included powder cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone pills, prescription pills and heroin.

    A 37-year-old Schomberg man faces charges of trafficking in drugs, unauthorized possession of a firearm and proceeds of crime over $5,000.  He was held on bail to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice.

    A 38-year-old Bolton man was also arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, assault with intent to resist arrest, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with a release order.

    A 29-year-old man from Caledon was charged with possession of drugs.

    The two accused are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 4 to answer to the charges.

    Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal activity is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

