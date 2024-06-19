BARRIE
Barrie

    • Two people in life-threatening condition after Hwy 12 crash

    Emergency room
    Share

    Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision on Highway 12 in Ramara Township that police say involved an allegedly impaired driver.

    The two-vehicle crash happened around 4 p.m. on Monday near Concession 1.

    Emergency crews arrived to find one vehicle in the ditch and another with considerable damage blocking the highway.

    Firefighters had to free the driver from the vehicle in the ditch.

    Police say when officers spoke to the driver of the other vehicle, they suspected she was intoxicated.

    Both drivers were initially taken to nearby hospitals to be treated but were later transferred to trauma centres in the Toronto area.

    The highway was closed for several hours for the police investigation. It has since reopened.

    Police charged a 52-year-old woman from Scarborough with impaired driving causing bodily harm.

    The investigation is ongoing. Police ask witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage to contact Orillia OPP.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Canada's population tops 41 million

    Statistics Canada says the country's population topped 41 million people in the first quarter of this year as it grew by 0.6 per cent. The agency cites a gain of 242,673 people in the first three months of the year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News