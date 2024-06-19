Two people in life-threatening condition after Hwy 12 crash

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision on Highway 12 in Ramara Township that police say involved an allegedly impaired driver.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 4 p.m. on Monday near Concession 1.

Emergency crews arrived to find one vehicle in the ditch and another with considerable damage blocking the highway.

Firefighters had to free the driver from the vehicle in the ditch.

Police say when officers spoke to the driver of the other vehicle, they suspected she was intoxicated.

Both drivers were initially taken to nearby hospitals to be treated but were later transferred to trauma centres in the Toronto area.

The highway was closed for several hours for the police investigation. It has since reopened.

Police charged a 52-year-old woman from Scarborough with impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage to contact Orillia OPP.