A 32-year-old man is facing 15 charges in what Owen Sound Police are calling a 48-hour crime spree.

Police say he allegedly stole from the LCBO, a Circle K and a Beer Store on Monday.

Then on Tuesday, according to police, the suspect went downtown and robbed a variety store with a BB gun demanding cash and cigarettes.

After he fled, two civilians chased after the suspect. During the chase, the man turned and allegedly fired at the civilians with his pellet gun, shooting one of them in the thigh.

Police eventually caught up with the Owen Sound man who was arrested and charged with 15 offences, including theft under $5,000 and assault with a weapon.

He appeared in court on Wednesday.