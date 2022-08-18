Sunflower blooms abound in Hawkestone

Lindsay Fairty is sitting on 22 acres of sunshine.

Fairty, the proud owner of Bombshell Blooms in Hawkestone, has a dozen acres already blooming sunflowers.

"The next 10 acres of sunflowers will bloom in a few weeks," Fairty said in early August.

Fairty has a three-generation green thumb inherited from her grandfather, who ran a sod farm in Markham.

With social media influences and the rise of popularity of sunflower fields to capture colourful photos, Whitney Fairty (Lindsay’s sister), thought it would be a great idea to start growing sunflowers.

A few years later, Fairty has all the sunflowers she can handle and another half-acre of cut flowers to share with visitors to her farm on Line 9 North of Oro-Medonte.