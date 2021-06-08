BARRIE, ONT. -- It was a memorable day for Stayner resident Wesley 'Keith' Brett, who celebrated his 100th birthday outside his retirement home in Stayner on Tuesday.

To mark the occasion, Brett's family and friends celebrated with a special drive-by demonstration.

"We have over two hundred birthday cards that have been sent to him to open and read, so that will keep him busy for a few days," said Brett's son, Paul.

Simcoe County MP Terry Dowdall and Clearview Mayor Doug Measures presented certificates to honour the centennial milestone.

"It's never crossed my mind. I think it's wonderful. The ideas and the energy everyone has put into this. I really appreciate it," Brett said when asked about the attention.

Brett was born on June 8, 1921, in Mulmur Township, just west of Creemore. He has five children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

When asked about the special day, Brett said he is just happy to be with his family and says the birth of his children was among his most significant life achievements.