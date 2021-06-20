BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie city councillors are getting their first look at what a potential expansion of the Sadlon Arena may look like.

Councillors passed a motion brought forth by Gary Harvey to consider an expansion of the arena last month. Now, a new memo outlines two potential options.

The first is a 12 to 14 million dollar plan that would see the facility expanded by 33,000 square feet. It would include new dressing rooms, a larger Barrie Colts store, a new front entry, along with a medical centre and new lounges.

The other is estimated to cost up to 25-million dollars that would include a full events centre that would be added to the northeast portion of the building.

Harvey says that while expensive on the surface, he believes the expansion would quickly pay for itself.

"The staff report has proven that one event, even at the low end, would almost cover the entire expansion," he says.

If approved, part of the funding is expected to come through the Ontario Community Building Fund – Capital Stream to pay for half of the cost.

City staff are expected to prepare a further report once more information is available about funding options.