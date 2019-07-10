

CTV Barrie





A Springwater woman is facing several fraud charges after allegedly pretending to be a paralegal.

The OPP began investigating a series of frauds reported by various victims throughout Collingwood in January 2018.

Police say the woman accepted money without providing the services.

They say charges were laid and it is currently before the courts.

Police say there were more complaints this year involving the same woman who was allegedly offering various legal services. The accused allegedly took payment from the victims without providing any services.

Police say they confirmed that the 39-year-old woman was not licenced to practice law.

She is charged with 17 counts of fraud and four counts of failing to comply with recognizance.