Spectacular crash causes massive traffic backlog on Highway 400 in Barrie

Barrie, Ont -

Paramedics say two people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 through Barrie Thursday morning that caused a massive traffic backlog.

Fire crews, OPP officers and paramedics responded to the three-vehicle crash that happened around 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes, resulting in one vehicle on top of another.

Provincial police said a dump truck and two other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Officers closed a portion of the highway for the investigation and clean-up, which involved heavy machinery.

All lanes were reopened shortly before 10 a.m.