Special weather statements blanket central Ontario as Simcoe Muskoka plunges into another deep freeze

Special weather statements continue to blanket much of central Ontario on Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Simcoe County and Muskoka as temperatures continue to plummet around the region.

Temperatures will feel closer to -30C with the wind chill on Thursday into Friday morning.

The weather agency has also issued a weather travel advisory for Simcoe County. Five to ten centimetres of snow is possible, and blowing snow could impact visibility for motorists.

Meanwhile, a snow squall warning and a weather travel advisory are in effect for Grey Bruce.

For Southern Bruce County, heavy snowfall between 15 to 25 centimetres is possible Thursday morning into the evening.

Five to ten centimetres of snow are possible for Owen Sound and surrounding areas.

Environment Canada advises that heavy snowfall could cause visibility concerns for motorists and that drivers should leave themselves some extra time.