BARRIE, ONT. -- A group of volunteers in the Barrie area are doing what they can to help those struggling financially to keep their furry friends.

The South Simcoe Pet Food Bank was first started a few years ago.

It's made up of a group of volunteers who have all previously worked in shelters.

"A group of us, we came to a realization that many pets who are surrendered to shelters or to rescues, they're not surrendered because they're unloved they are surrendered because someone made a hard decision," says Erin Sanderson, one of the leading volunteers. "So that's why we do this. We hope to provide food for their pets, so they don't have to make that decision."

The group works to help those throughout Barrie, Innisfil and Bradford. The team collects unopened pet food and new or gently used pet products and hands them out to those in need.

Its latest effort is focused on helping those who live on the street with an animal companion. Throughout September, the group is seeking donations of blankets or dog jackets, ensuring no animal is too cold this upcoming winter.

"People's pets are part of their family. Their pets are important to them. That's why it's important work," says Sanderson. "If we can do something to get somebody through a hard time, so like I said, they don't have to make that hard decision; then we're going to do it. We're going to do what we can!"

The South Simcoe Pet Food Bank is working alongside Ryan's Hope, a group that provides breakfast to those in need in Barrie.

If you would like to help, they will be out alongside the team of Ryan's Hope during their breakfast on September 27.

For more information on other ways to help, click here.