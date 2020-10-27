BARRIE, ONT. -- The mayor of South Bruce Peninsula has come under fire for the town's decision to close several facilities despite Grey Bruce's medical officer of health saying the shutdown isn't required.

There have been eight COVID-19 cases identified in the past week, emanating from a single exposure source.

As a precaution, the town council closed the town hall and arenas in Wiarton and Sauble for 14 days in the wake of the COVID cluster, stalling the minor hockey season.

Mayor Janice Jackson said she would rather be criticized for being proactive than for doing nothing.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ian Arra said he's confident the spike can be contained and closing the facilities was an overreaction.

With files from Diana Meder, 92.3 The Dock