Social media dance sensation coming to Barrie

A man who has gone viral on social media for his dance moves is bringing his message of hope and positivity to Barrie.

Gurdeep Pandher has become synonymous with Bhangra dancing over the last few years. He gained national attention when his social media videos showcasing his skills went viral early on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now the Yukon man will be bringing those dance moves to Barrie. On Tuesday, he will perform on stage at Meridian place at 6 p.m.

"I am so excited to have the opportunity to sponsor this event and bring Gurdeep Pandher's message of positivity, joy and hope through Bhangra dancing to Meridian Place and Downtown Barrie," Peggy Hill of The Peggy Hill Team said in a press release.

Along with Hill, the event is being organized by the Downtown Barrie BIA, Allure Hotel and Conference Centre, and Aim High Go Higher.

Recently Pandher led a class at the CN Tower for what organizers of the event called the highest Bhangra class ever taught in North America.