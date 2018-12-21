“We think it’s an awesome message. I think everybody knows his music, I’ve been a big fan my whole life.”

Jill Richards with the North Simcoe Safe and Sober Snowmobile Awareness Campaign says Canadian rock legend Kim Mitchell’s song ‘Rock and Roll Duty’ is their new official anthem for the season.

Provincial police hope the message of the song resonates with sledders this season or Const. Kris Beatty says there will be consequences.

“We’re going to be out enforcing safety, speed, sobriety, spot checks, and RIDE checks every weekend.”

Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s Bev Hostyn says protecting lives is what is most important. “Impaired is impaired, no matter where you are, and you want to be safe no matter where you are.”

Even though snowmobile season has officially kicked off, police say traveling on lakes and rivers should be avoided at this point.

Snow groomers will be out making sure the trails are ready and safe for sledders once there is approximately 20cm of accumulation on the ground.