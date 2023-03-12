Snowmobiler in Minden Hills, Ont. seriously injured in crash

Provincial police say a snowmobile operator in Minden Hills, Ont. is in hospital with serious injuries following a late-night crash.

Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device

Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox

Police responded to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday on a snowmobiling trail off Highway 118 after reports that a snowmobile struck a tree.

Police say the lone rider was taken to a trauma centre to be treated for serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.