Snow squall warnings for Grey & Bruce and Muskoka regions
Snow squalls are etched into the calendar today across our region.
Environment Canada calls for lake-effect snow, causing reduced visibility across the western central Ontario region with additional snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 centimetres.
Snowsqualls are on the radar for the Bruce Peninsula, Owen Sound, the Blue Mountains, Southern and Northern Grey County, Sauble Beach and Tobermory.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
A weather advisory for Barrie, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City, Washago and Midland has been released.
Reduced visibility and lake-effect snow off Georgian Bay will continue through the afternoon and then shift south by early evening.
The national weather organization says to expect hazardous driving conditions and to be prepared to change your driving speed with changing road conditions.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario man, children kidnapped and robbed in South Africa
It was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for a Newmarket man and his two teenage children, a long-awaited trip to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.
Heartbreaking images show Vancouver's homeless suffering during snowstorm
An advocate on the Downtown Eastside is sharing photos of people suffering on snow-covered streets, saying the city is not doing enough to help homeless people and warning of potentially deadly consequences.
Power line falls on car during Oregon ice storm, killing 3 and injuring a baby, authorities say
A power line fell on a parked car in northeast Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday, killing three people and injuring a baby during an ice storm that turned roads and mountain highways treacherous in the Pacific Northwest.
'They did everything they could': First responder describes chaotic scene during James Smith massacre
The inquest into the 2022 mass stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon heard emotional testimony from the first officer to arrive after the killings began.
A recruiting company says these 15 jobs are the most 'in demand' in Canada
Thinking about a career change as the cost-of-living crisis continues to unfold? A career in customer service might be an easy swap, according to a list of the top 15 most in-demand careers in Canada, released by a Canadian recruitment company.
What you need to know to prepare for 2024 tax-filing season
It’s a new year, and along with your list of resolutions, you’ll also need to complete your tax returns.
Israeli strike kills 16 in southern Gaza; no word on whether medicines reached hostages
An Israeli airstrike on a home killed 16 people, half of them children, in the southern Gaza town of Rafah, medics said early Thursday. The military continued to strike targets in areas of the besieged territory where it has told civilians to seek refuge.
NDP MP calls for Competition Bureau investigation after Loblaw reduces discounts on last-day sale items
An NDP MP is calling on Canada's Competition Bureau to investigate 'possible anti-competitive practices' after Loblaw's move to end its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items.
Former professional hockey player wants the next generation to shift the game's culture
Brock McGillis, the 40-year-old 2SLGBTQ+ advocate, plans to speak to 100 minor league hockey teams in 100 days, a journey that started in Vancouver in Nov. 2023 and will wrap up on Feb. 3 in Toronto, visiting teams in seven Canadian cities along the way.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Outside the box: Unfolding expandable homes in Halifax
As potential homebuyers continue to struggle with high borrowing costs, some innovative and affordable housing solutions are emerging, right out of the box.
-
Halifax to no longer test ice thickness of ponds, lakes
The Halifax Regional Municipality will no longer be testing the thickness of ice on lakes due to the changing climate.
-
Fuel spill in Charlottetown harbour being monitored by environment officials
Environment officials in P.E.I. say an investigation of a recent fuel spill in Charlottetown harbour has confirmed the smell of diesel on the ice and in the water of a nearby cove.
Montreal
-
One FAE union in Montreal ratifies agreement in principle
The first member union of the FAE has announced that its members have voted in favour of the agreement in principle reached with the Quebec government.
-
'Alarming' disinformation about Quebec wildfires spreads after arsonist's guilty plea
The headline — 'Quebec man pleads guilty to setting 14 forest fires' — was shocking but the reaction on social media was even more 'alarming' to climate change experts.
-
'Breaking point': Legault asks Trudeau to slow influx of asylum seekers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to slow the influx of asylum seekers entering his province, which he said is nearing a 'breaking point.'
Ottawa
-
Here's how many homes sold for $1 million in Ottawa in 2023
The 2023 year-end luxury real estate report from Engel & Völkers shows 1,263 residential properties sold for over $1 million in 2023, along with 39 condominium properties. In 2022, 1,872 residential properties and condominiums sold for over $1 million.
-
Grocery delivery service offering big savings with odd-looking produce launches in Ottawa
Odd Bunch, a subscription-based produce delivery service, has opened in Ottawa to offer a rotating variety of cosmetically imperfect garden-goodies that many grocery stores reject.
-
Here's what it could cost you if you skip brushing snow off your car
It's said that the only certainties in life are death and taxes, but for police in western Quebec, 'igloomobiles' are a close third.
Toronto
-
Job scams losses more than tripled over last year: Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre
An Ontario single mother who was looking for a side-hustle to make more money to help her two children is devastated after losing thousands of dollars to an employment scam.
-
Raptors roll past Heat 121-97 hours after Siakam trade
Gary Trent Jr. wasn't going to miss his opportunity -- or many baskets -- as emotions ran high in the Toronto Raptors locker room.
-
Ontario man, children kidnapped and robbed in South Africa
It was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for a Newmarket man and his two teenage children, a long-awaited trip to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.
Kitchener
-
Police officer dragged during traffic stop in Cambridge
A police officer was allegedly dragged by a vehicle while a driver attempted to evade an arrest in a traffic stop in Cambridge.
-
'This crime has ruined me': Victims of doula defrauder speak in court
Doulas who were deceived and defrauded by a Brantford, Ont. woman who faked being pregnant to obtain care under false pretenses had their chance to speak in court Wednesday.
-
Kitchener’s Loren Gabel scores her first two PWHL goals
Kitchener's Loren Gabel scored her first – and then her second – PWHL goals on Wednesday night in Toronto.
London
-
Off-duty LPS officer facing criminal charges
A London Police Service (LPS) officer is facing several criminal charges due to an incident last month.
-
Temperatures to warm slightly as London finds reprieve from bitter cold
With winter plunging the Forest City into a deep freeze this week, Londoners will find a brief reprieve from the bitter cold as temperatures are set to warm slightly on Thursday.
-
Ontario Ombudsman finds three councillors violated open meeting rules during visit to Unity Project
According to a report by Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dube, three members of the Community and Protective Services (CAPS) Committee violated open meeting rules by gathering last March
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man, children kidnapped and robbed in South Africa
It was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for a Newmarket man and his two teenage children, a long-awaited trip to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.
-
Body found behind dumpster off Frood Road in Sudbury, police investigating sudden death
Police and paramedics were called to Ghandi Lane and Frood Road on Wednesday afternoon after a body was found behind a dumpster and officials say a sudden death investigation is underway.
-
Sault Ste. Marie to consider eliminating an outdoor skating surface
Sault Ste. Marie's city council is looking at possibly eliminating some outdoor ice surfaces.
Windsor
-
'Absolutely devastated': Tilbury family grieves following murder of Henry Neudorf
The family of Henry Neudorf took a minute Wednesday to look at pictures from their youth with their brother, who they lost way too soon.
-
County council passes 2024 budget
Essex County Council has approved the 2024 budget of $132,282,190, w hich represents a levy increase of $8,682,960.
-
Deep freeze coming to an end in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex and the rest of southern Ontario is slowly coming out of the deep freeze seen across the province over the past few days.
Calgary
-
'I never thought I'd be living under a bridge': Calgarians are sleeping rough in dangerous weather
In a makeshift lean-to made of foam, pads and blankets underneath the Reconciliation Bridge, you'll find Trey. He has been "sleeping rough" in Calgary for more than two years.
-
'It doesn't stop somebody who wants to kill you': Man who killed wife had no-contact order, breached it twice
The man who killed his estranged wife outside a southwest Calgary elementary school had twice broken a no-contact order meant to protect the woman and their children.
-
Second suspect arrested in May 2023 kidnapping: Calgary police
Enyi-Egbe Idedevbo was arrested in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 29, 2023. The 28-year-old is now back in Calgary, facing a kidnapping charge.
Saskatoon
-
'They did everything they could': First responder describes chaotic scene during James Smith massacre
The inquest into the 2022 mass stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon heard emotional testimony from the first officer to arrive after the killings began.
-
Saskatoon city councillors clash over 'living wage' for workers at proposed arena
Downtown arena and entertainment district operator won't be required to provide a "living wage" to workers
-
Numbers higher than expected at Salvation Army’s overnight warm-up site
Saskatoon‘s first extreme cold snap was met with a team effort thanks to a number of groups in the city who want to keep people safe.
Edmonton
-
Fires at Beaumont showhome, new house part of Edmonton extortion scheme: sources
Two suspected arsons in Beaumont are believed to be linked to a homebuilder extortion scheme in Edmonton, sources say.
-
Alberta government rejects NDP proposal for temporary rent caps insisting they 'don't work'
NDP MLA Janis Irwin's attempts to bring temporary rent caps to Alberta as an affordability measure were quickly dismissed by the province's UCP government Wednesday.
-
Number of shootings in Edmonton rose 34% in 2023: police
Edmonton police say the city saw a 34 per cent increase in the number of shootings in 2023.
Vancouver
-
Outdoor death toll similar to last year despite record cold in B.C.
The BC Coroners Service is investigating the deaths of 36 people outdoors so far this year, two more than died in the same time period last year, CTV News has learned.
-
Several universities cancel in-person classes for Thursday due to snow
A number of post-secondary schools in B.C.'s Lower Mainland have pre-emptively cancelled in-person classes for Thursday over ongoing concerns about winter driving conditions.
-
Should winter tires be mandatory in Metro Vancouver?
It's a question that gets asked every time a major snowstorm hits the Lower Mainland, filling up social media feeds with videos of vehicles sliding down icy streets.