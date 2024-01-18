BARRIE
Barrie

    • Snow squall warnings for Grey & Bruce and Muskoka regions

    Snowy conditions shown in this undated file image. Snowy conditions shown in this undated file image.
    Snow squalls are etched into the calendar today across our region.

    Environment Canada calls for lake-effect snow, causing reduced visibility across the western central Ontario region with additional snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 centimetres.

    Snowsqualls are on the radar for the Bruce Peninsula, Owen Sound, the Blue Mountains, Southern and Northern Grey County, Sauble Beach and Tobermory.

    A weather advisory for Barrie, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City, Washago and Midland has been released.

    Reduced visibility and lake-effect snow off Georgian Bay will continue through the afternoon and then shift south by early evening.

    The national weather organization says to expect hazardous driving conditions and to be prepared to change your driving speed with changing road conditions.

