Slick road conditions cause tractor-trailers to slide into the ditch
Published Wednesday, February 17, 2021 7:23PM EST
Two tractor-trailers wound up in the ditch on Grey Road 112 in Meaford, Ont. on Wed., Feb. 17, 2021 (Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Dicey driving conditions along Grey Road 112 Wednesday morning left two tractor-trailers in the ditch in Meaford.
Grey Bruce provincial police report one after another, the big rigs lost control and slid into the ditch off the roadway north of Highway 26.
Police say no one was injured, but traffic had to be rerouted throughout the day so the transports could be removed.