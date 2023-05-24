Sleeping driver with loaded firearm in Wasaga Beach facing series of charges

A 37-year-old man found asleep at the wheel in Wasaga Beach faces a series of weapons-related charges after police say they found a loaded firearm.

Huronia West OPP says officers got a call around 1 a.m. on Tuesday about a suspicious vehicle on River Road West.

Police responded to find the man sleeping in the driver's seat.

Following an investigation, officers arrested the man from Niagara Falls and charged him with trespassing at night, breach of recognizance, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

He is also facing charges of possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possessing a prohibited device or ammunition, possessing a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with, and knowing he possessed an unauthorized firearm.

The accused was remanded into custody following a bail hearing. He has a court appearance scheduled in Barrie this week to answer to the charges.

Huronia West OPP thanked the resident for making the call that alerted police "that resulted in an arrest, multiple charges, and a weapon taken off our streets."