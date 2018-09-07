

CTV Barrie





The province’s special investigations unit has concluded its investigation into the death of a 43-year-old man in July involving a Caledon OPP officer.

The officer was responding to a report of a man inhaling a substance in a vehicle parked in the Giant Tiger parking lot in Bolton.

Once the officer located the man and realized he needed medical attention he called for an ambulance.

The man was conscious and breathing when paramedics took over his care, but he died a few hours later.

The SIU says while the cause of the man’s death has not been determined, it is evident that the officer did not contribute to his death.