Single-vehicle crash leads to impaired driving charges in Angus

Police in Angus said a 46-year-old man is facing an impaired driving charge after a truck crashed into a ditch.

OPP responded to the call around 3 p.m. Saturday, after reports of a truck and flatbed trailer in a ditch on River Drive.

Upon further investigation, officers said they charged a 46-year-old New Lowell man with operating a vehicle while impaired.

The accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for 7 days.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 1, 2022.