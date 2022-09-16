Simcoe Muskoka schools welcome dozens of students new to Canada

Over the past few years, the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) has seen more and more newcomer students who've recently moved to Canada enroll.

"Our numbers continue to rise. Right now, our students currently have joined us from 101 different countries across the globe and speak 60 different languages, and that number is growing," says SMCDSB ESL teacher Erin Young.

Max and Nikol Tatarina, who moved here in May from Ukraine, are just two of the 75 new students the board welcomed in September.

"We know that we had to start a new life, and we chose Canada because we know that it would be the best place for us and our children," says mom Viktoriia Tatarina.

Max and Nikol are enrolled at St. John Paul Catholic School in Barrie.

"I love my new school, and I love Barrie," says Nikol.

Like other newcomer students, they work with ESL teachers and translation technology to help develop their English language.

The board's ESL program varies for each student depending on their age and level of English. ESL teachers collaborate with classroom teachers to make the transition as smooth as possible.

"We are an inclusive school, so the students are placed with their age level peers, and we do everything we can to support them learning the English language and Canadian curriculum," says St. John Paul II Catholic School principal Melanie Barkell.

Viktoriia says she's grateful for the program and that her kids enjoy attending school.

"Nikol asked me, 'Mom, how do I say this? How do I say this?' But she learns now," says Viktoriia.

The board has also recently begun working with the YMCA Settlement Workers in School Program. The no-cost program helps children and their families integrate into their schools and communities through workshops and special events.