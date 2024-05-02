Man arrested after allegedly failing to stop for police multiple times

South Bruce OPP arrested a man after he allegedly failed to stop for police officers on multiple accounts.

After receiving a driving complaint on Wednesday morning, OPP attempted to track down the wanted vehicle.

The driver was spotted on Clinton Street in Teeswater where he allegedly refused to stop for the officer.

Police did not warrant a chase due to the risk of public safety.

The accused was located and arrested after a short pursuit on foot.

Investigations revealed that the driver allegedly failed to stop earlier in the evening for a member of the West Region Highway Safety Division in Carrick Township.

As a result, the 32-years-old man of no fixed address has been charged with operation while prohibited, flight from a peace officer, failing to comply with probation, failing to comply with an undertaking, possession of a substance, driving while under suspension, operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, operating an unsafe vehicle and fail to stop for police.