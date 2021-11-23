Simcoe Muskoka reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, plus 27 outbreaks

Barrie, Ont. -

Public health reports 79 new COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka on Tuesday, plus 27 active outbreaks, including 21 schools.

The health unit lists the new infections in Barrie (39), Innisfil (7), Orillia (7), Springwater (4), Wasaga Beach (3), Bradford (3), Clearview (2), Bracebridge (3), Huntsville (2), Midland (2), Severn (3), Essa, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, and Georgian Bay.

A quarter of the new cases are among children as infections rates climb in those under 18.

There are 510 active COVID-19 cases in the region, including 29 hospitalizations.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

The health unit declared active outbreaks at four congregate settings and one community setting, including a child care centre, church, and shelters.

As mentioned, there are 21 active school outbreaks.

Schools with outbreaks include:

Spruce Glen PS, Huntsville - 2 cases Hewitt's Creek PS, Barrie - 3 cases Tosorontio Central PS, Everett - 6 cases Forest Hill PS, Midhurst - 3 cases ES Le Caron, Penetanguishene - 7 cases St. Ann's Sep S, Penetanguishene - 2 cases ESC Nouvelle Alliance, Barrie - 2 cases Monck PS, Bracebridge - 3 cases West Bayfield ES, Barrie - 7 cases Severn Shores PS, Orillia - 7 cases Trillium Woods ES, Barrie - 3 cases Emma King ES, Barrie - 8 cases Maple Grove PS, Barrie - 11 cases St. Joan of Arc SS, Barrie - 2 cases St. Marie of the Incarnation, Bradford - 3 case Monsignor Clair ES, Barrie - 5 cases Nottawa ES, Collingwood - 3 cases W.C Little ES, Barrie - 10 cases Terry Fox ES, Barrie - 7 cases V.K Greer Memorial ES, Utterson - 12 cases St. Catherine of Siena ES, Barrie - 11 cases

On Tuesday, the Ontario government opened appointment bookings to children five to 11 for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit announced new measures to help curb the spread would come into effect this week.