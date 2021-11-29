Simcoe Muskoka reports 243 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 243 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, marking the region's highest three-day count in six months.

The health unit reports that of the new infections, 88 are vaccinated, and 155 are unvaccinated.

There are 681 active COVID-19 cases in Simcoe Muskoka, including 27 hospitalizations.

Barrie has 115 of the new cases, while Huntsville has 15, and Severn has 12.

Simcoe Muskoka has 32 active outbreaks currently, including 24 schools.

The outbreaks also include two fitness and sports centres, a church, and multiple shelters.

Meanwhile, the health unit reports that just over eight per cent of the region's eligible children aged five to 11 have had their first dose of the vaccine.