Where to find a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week in Simcoe Muskoka
Multiple COVID-19 clinics are open across Simcoe Muskoka this week for anyone 12 and older looking to get their first or second dose.
The clinics do not require appointments are offered on a first-come-first-service basis while supplies last.
Mon., Nov. 29
Holly Rec Centre
171 Mapleton Ave.
1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Georgian Mall
Unit N12 509 Bayfield St.
1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Gravenhurst Centennial Centre (Terry Fox Auditorium)
101 Centennial Dr.
1 p.m. -8 p.m.
New Life Church (Collingwood)
28 Tracey Lane
4 p.m. -8 p.m.
Alliston Memorial Arena
49 Nelson St. W.
1 p.m. -8 p.m.
Tues., Nov. 30
Holly Rec Centre
171 Mapleton Ave.
1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Georgian Mall
Unit N12 509 Bayfield St.
1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Huntsville Active Living Centre
20 Park Dr.
1 p.m. -8 p.m.
Penetanguishene Arena
61 Maria St.
1 p.m.- 8 p.m.
The Waterfront Centre (Orillia)
50 Centennial Dr.
1 p.m. -8 p.m.
Wasaga Beach RecPlex (Wasaga Beach)
1724 Mosley St.
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Alliston Memorial Arena
49 Nelson St. W.
1 p.m. -8 p.m.
Wed., Dec. 1
Holly Rec Centre
171 Mapleton Ave.
1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Georgian Mall
Unit N12 509 Bayfield St.
1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
The Waterfront Centre (Orillia)
50 Centennial Dr.
1 p.m. -8 p.m.
New Life Church (Collingwood)
28 Tracey Lane
4 p.m. -8 p.m.
Bradford & District Memorial Community Centre (Bradford)
125 Simcoe Rd.
1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Thurs., Dec. 2
Holly Rec Centre
171 Mapleton Ave.
1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Georgian Mall
Unit N12 509 Bayfield St.
1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Huntsville Active Living Centre
20 Park Dr.
1 p.m. -8 p.m.
North Simcoe Recreation Centre (Midland)
527 Len Self Blvd.
1 p.m. -8 p.m.
The Waterfront Centre (Orillia)
50 Centennial Dr.
1 p.m. -8 p.m.
Bradford & District Memorial Community Centre (Bradford)
125 Simcoe Rd.
Residents can also get their shots at the RVH COVID-19 Immunization Centre on Sperling Drive in Barrie any day this week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Select pharmacies also offer vaccines, along with some health care providers.
Anyone turning 12 years or older in 2021 is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.