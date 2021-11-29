Where to find a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week in Simcoe Muskoka

Barrie, Ont. -

Multiple COVID-19 clinics are open across Simcoe Muskoka this week for anyone 12 and older looking to get their first or second dose.

The clinics do not require appointments are offered on a first-come-first-service basis while supplies last.

Mon., Nov. 29

Holly Rec Centre

171 Mapleton Ave.

1 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Georgian Mall

Unit N12 509 Bayfield St.

1 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Gravenhurst Centennial Centre (Terry Fox Auditorium)

101 Centennial Dr.

1 p.m. -8 p.m.



New Life Church (Collingwood)

28 Tracey Lane

4 p.m. -8 p.m.



Alliston Memorial Arena

49 Nelson St. W.

1 p.m. -8 p.m.



Tues., Nov. 30

Holly Rec Centre

171 Mapleton Ave.

1 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Georgian Mall

Unit N12 509 Bayfield St.

1 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Huntsville Active Living Centre

20 Park Dr.

1 p.m. -8 p.m.



Penetanguishene Arena

61 Maria St.

1 p.m.- 8 p.m.



The Waterfront Centre (Orillia)

50 Centennial Dr.

1 p.m. -8 p.m.



Wasaga Beach RecPlex (Wasaga Beach)

1724 Mosley St.

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Alliston Memorial Arena

49 Nelson St. W.

1 p.m. -8 p.m.



Wed., Dec. 1

Holly Rec Centre

171 Mapleton Ave.

1 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Georgian Mall

Unit N12 509 Bayfield St.

1 p.m. – 8 p.m.



The Waterfront Centre (Orillia)

50 Centennial Dr.

1 p.m. -8 p.m.



New Life Church (Collingwood)

28 Tracey Lane

4 p.m. -8 p.m.



Bradford & District Memorial Community Centre (Bradford)

125 Simcoe Rd.

1 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Thurs., Dec. 2

Holly Rec Centre

171 Mapleton Ave.

1 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Georgian Mall

Unit N12 509 Bayfield St.

1 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Huntsville Active Living Centre

20 Park Dr.

1 p.m. -8 p.m.



North Simcoe Recreation Centre (Midland)

527 Len Self Blvd.

1 p.m. -8 p.m.



The Waterfront Centre (Orillia)

50 Centennial Dr.

1 p.m. -8 p.m.



Bradford & District Memorial Community Centre (Bradford)

125 Simcoe Rd.

Residents can also get their shots at the RVH COVID-19 Immunization Centre on Sperling Drive in Barrie any day this week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Select pharmacies also offer vaccines, along with some health care providers.

Anyone turning 12 years or older in 2021 is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.