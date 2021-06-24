BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reports nine new COVID-19 case counts and no new deaths.

This is the third day in a row in which the daily COVID-19 case count has been in the single digits.

Four cases reported Thursday are in Barrie, and single cases are listed in Bradford, Springwater, Wasaga Beach, Midland and Tiny Township.

The health unit reports over 506,750 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Simcoe Muskoka, including those given at pharmacies.

First doses have been given to 64 per cent of residents, and second doses have been administered to 20 per cent.

Staff at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's (RVH) Immunization Clinic on Sperling Drive is giving vaccine shots to hundreds of residents daily. On Tuesday, the clinic broke a record with more than 1,800 doses administered.

Stella Johnson oversees the RVH clinic and says they aim to make getting vaccinated as easy and convenient as possible for residents.

"We now have an outdoor immunizer who is coming to your car, so if you have concerns with mobility, really don't want to bring out a walker, or have a wheelchair, any other concerns, that would make it easier to have your immunization in your vehicle."

Public health says testing and positivity rates have significantly decreased since mid-April, with rates the lowest since Oct. 2020.

The positivity rate in Simcoe County is 1.0 per cent and 0.6 per cent in Muskoka, compared to the provincial positivity rate of 1.7 per cent.