BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reports 170 new COVID-19 cases since its last report on Friday, plus four deaths.

A man, 65 to 79, died at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, while the other three deaths are associated with a devastating outbreak at Roberta Place. Two men in their 80s and a woman, 65 to 79, all died at the Barrie long-term care home.

The region's death toll has hit 90.

There are 167 active COVID-19 cases across the region, including 37 hospitalizations.

The health unit has confirmed a total of 4,756 infections with 3,363 recoveries to date.

Health care workers in local hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes have received over 13,000 doses of the vaccine in Simcoe Muskoka. Additionally, 2,868 long-term care residents have gotten their first dose of the vaccine.

The health unit reports several institutional outbreaks in the region, along with Roberta Place, which is the hardest hit.

SMDHU lists two staff cases at IOOF in Barrie in the facility's fifth outbreak. According to the Barrie facility, no residents have been infected. In each of the previous outbreaks, a single staff member tested positive.

The County of Simcoe reported Trillium Manor in Penetanguishene has had an outbreak since Dec. 14. In total, 10 residents and 20 staff members have been infected.

Georgian Manor is the county's third facility with an outbreak. There are 10 active cases among staff and residents.

The health unit declared the outbreak at Simcoe Manor in Beeton over on Monday.