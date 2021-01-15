BARRIE, ONT. -- Talks about a temporary takeover of Roberta Place by Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital are ongoing as a COVID-19 outbreak tears through the Barrie long-term care home.

In an update shared with residents' families Sunday, officials at Roberta Place said one more resident with the virus had died, bringing the outbreak's death toll to nine.

Sixty-two residents and 43 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since an outbreak was declared Jan. 8.

Calls for military intervention at Roberta Place grew louder Sunday, lead by NDP leader Andrea Horwath.

"We're asking Doug Ford not to let these people continue to suffer without the province doing anything to ease their struggle and help save lives," Horwath said in a statement.

Roberta Place has been receiving supports from Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), Soldiers' Memorial, and the Canadian Red Cross this week. Jarlette Health Services, which runs Roberta Place, has re-deployed staff from their other long-term care properties to Barrie.

In a statement issued Sunday, a press secretary for Ontario's Minister of Long-Term Care did not signal any intention to send the military.

Bryan Graham's 85-year-old mother lives at Roberta Place and has had a fever and difficulty breathing for a few days.

"Her family doctor has told us...to prepare for the worst," Graham said.

Graham's mother has been tested for COVID-19, but the wait for answers is painfully slow.

"They have not deployed rapid testing for whatever reason, so we are still waiting. It's been three days," Graham said.

Now, a son faces a tough decision about whether to enter the home in outbreak to see his mother, for what may be the last time.

"Do you walk into the fire?" Graham wondered. "Do you put other people at risk? Do you bring the virus out with you?"

Debbie Rinas has been turning over similar questions while separated from her 90-year-old mother.

"The staff, they can't do it all. They're not superhumans," Rinas said Thursday.

She wants military backup.

"Especially in Barrie, what is the issue? These are people that probably have friends and relatives in there. This is family, (CFB) Borden's family so I don't understand."

Roberta Place officials say 71 residents and staff members received a COVID-19 vaccine in a clinic on Saturday.