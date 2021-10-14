Simcoe Muskoka health unit tightens measures at indoor sports and rec facilities
Simcoe Muskoka residents aged 12 and older will soon be required to show proof of vaccination to coach, teach, volunteer or officiate at indoor sports and recreational facilities across the region.
"These activities are high-intensity and involve heavy breathing, prolonged close contact and lack of masks for source control, putting individuals at greater risk for COVID-19 transmission," said Dr. Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit medical officer of health.
A release by the health unit Thursday states that Simcoe Muskoka is one of several public health units in the province directing sports and recreational facilities operators to require proof of vaccination.
Gardner said the increased measures aim to protect kids and help stop the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.
"Requiring individuals in these roles who are 12 years of age and older to provide proof of vaccination when accessing indoor facilities used for sport and fitness activities can greatly reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, thus improving protection and limiting the spread," he concluded.
The elevated restrictions take effect on Nov. 25 and do not apply to individuals aged 12 to 17 participating in organized sports.
ONTARIO PLANS TO LIFT PANDEMIC RESTRICTIONS
The tightened restrictions imposed by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit come as news that Ontario's proof of vaccination requirements could soon end.
CTV News sources said the Ford government is considering new measures for businesses, like easing the vaccine certificate program.
Read more: Ontario's proof of vaccination requirement could eventually be made voluntary for businesses: sources
No timeline was given for when the government would lift measures, but sources told CTV News the program could shift to a voluntary one.
Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement on Friday.
