Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports region's 260th COVID-19 death, plus 45 new infections

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports the region's 260th COVID-19 death after a Simcoe County woman, 45 to 64, passed away with the virus.

The health unit says the woman's death happened on Wednesday last week.

This is the fourth COVID-19-related death in September. One person died from the virus in August.

Meanwhile, infection rates continue on a downward trend across Simcoe Muskoka.

The health unit logged 45 new infections since Friday; among those, 27 are unvaccinated, 15 fully, and three partially.

The latest cases are listed in Barrie (14), Bradford (8), New Tecumseth (7), Ramara (3), Innisfil (3), Tay (2), and Gravenhurst (2), plus single cases in Midland, Wasaga Beach, Tiny, Collingwood Bracebridge, and Essa.

Seven are due to close contact with a positive case, three are community-acquired, and one is outbreak-related. The remaining cases are under investigation.

There are currently 176 active COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka, including eight patients in hospitals.

VACCINE ROLLOUT

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit administered 1,200 doses on Sunday.

More than 84.5 per cent of the region's population ages 12 and older have had their first dose, and 78.5 per cent have had both shots.

Ontario reports nearly 86 per cent of the population has received at least one shot, and more than 80 per cent are fully vaccinated.