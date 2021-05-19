BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe Muskoka parents will soon be able to book the Pfizer-BioTech COVID-19 vaccine for their children ages 12 to 17 starting the week of May 31, public health says.

The health unit is following the province's plan to open vaccine bookings to all youth aged 12 and older by the end of the month.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says it is working with local school boards "to plan for COVID-19 immunization clinics for youth 12 to 17" for the weeks of June 13 and June 20. The health unit notes that "more details on this plan will be provided in the coming weeks."

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for their appointment.

The provincial government said it would allow public health units to offer the vaccine to kids aged 12 and up at pop-ups, mobile clinics and through walk-in appointments starting Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports nearly half of all eligible Simcoe Muskoka residents have received at least their first dose of the shot.

The health unit reports 42.7 per cent of all qualifying residents rolled up their sleeves as more people become eligible under the region's vaccination program.

Complete information on booking a COVID-19 vaccine in Simcoe Muskoka is available here.

Currently, anyone 18 or older in Simcoe County and Muskoka can book their first dose through the online system.

Additionally, eligible individuals who haven't gotten their first dose can get in line on the health unit's standby list.

The health unit created the standby list to use up any unused end-of-day doses. Anyone who signs up must be available within 30 to 45 minutes of getting the call.

On Wednesday, the health unit reported 51 new COVID-19 cases. To date, 11,493 infections have been confirmed, and of those, 9,953 have recovered.