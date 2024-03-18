Simcoe County ski hills begin winding down season early

Mother nature's mild temperatures this month have caused at least one Simcoe County ski resort to close early for the season.

Snow Valley Ski Resort ended its 2023-2024 season this past weekend, making for 92 days of skiing at the resort.

That's slightly below average, according to its general manager.

"We were really good and had good coverage until the end of February, and then with the warmer weather we did have in March, we did lose a little bit of (snow)coverage, so with less coverage, we're going to get less activity here," said John Ball. "We're about 10 per cent down in days and 10 per cent down in visits because of those days."

At Mount St. Louis Moonstone, the season will continue until March 31. However, attendance has been noticeably lower this month.

"Our March Break was down, definitely down, but at the start of the winter, we were slightly ahead, so in all, it all evens out," said Robert Huter, Mount St. Louis Moonstone General Manager. "I think there's still some demand out there and people want to get out."

Night skiing has ended for the season at the ski hill.

At Horseshoe Resort, the slopes will be closed for the remainder of the week until they reopen again for the weekend starting on Friday.

Blue Mountain Resort said it intends to stay open until April 14.