Simcoe County Rovers FC launch new kits with style

Simcoe County Rovers FC held its kit reveal for the upcoming season on Sunday in Barrie.

At the reveal held at the Canadian Brewhouse, the semi-professional soccer club unveiled its new uniforms for both its men's and women's clubs.

"We want to be able to identify the next talent and the next big thing in Barrie, 10,000 kids that play the sport there, it is something there in the making," said Julian De Guzman, Simcoe County Rovers FC co-owner and president.

The rovers will play their home games in League 1 Ontario at JC Massey field at Georgian College.

"We want to make the efforts in reaching out to the market and those who really have the appetite for soccer," said De Guzman.

The club said the Sunday unveiling is part of a larger process to grow the game in Barrie and Simcoe County.

The Rovers first home game of the year will be played on April 22, with the men's and women's teams participating.