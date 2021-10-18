Simcoe County rolling out new waste collection program with changes to pickup schedule

Barrie, Ont. -

Simcoe County is ready to roll out its new waste collection program next month with new bins, a new service and a four-day schedule.

The new garbage and recycling bin program had some residents and business owners expressing frustration.

Earlier this month, New Tecumseth's mayor said several people had complained about the large size of the bins.

"I've been mayor, deputy major for the past 30 years," said Mayor Rick Milne. "I've never received as many calls or emails as I have with this project."

Collingwood BIA Dave Conning said the bins were too large to store. "Where do they go? We simply don't have space for them."

Still, the County is moving ahead with the automated cart collection system. It said roughly 4,500 carts had been delivered to eligible residents and businesses in 16 municipalities.

The program does not apply to residents of Barrie and Orillia.

"As seen in other municipalities, we're confident that residents will quickly appreciate the many benefits of cart collection," said County of Simcoe Warden George Cornell.

Miller Waste Service will provide collection on a four-day pickup schedule that the County said would allow crews to return to areas that were missed because of inclement weather on Fridays.

Some households will have a new collection day because of the new program starting Nov. 1, but the County said pickup frequency would not change.

Residents can confirm their new collection day through the County's website, on an interactive map or the Simcoe County Collects app.