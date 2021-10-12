New garbage bin program in Simcoe County creates controversy

Innisfil, Ont. -

A new garbage and recycling bin program in Simcoe County has created controversy, with one mayor aiming to pause the project before it gets rolling.

"I've been mayor, deputy major for the past 30 years," said New Tecumseth Mayor Rick Milne. "I've never received as many calls or emails as I have with this project."

Milne said residents have issued complaints about the size of the new bins.

Kathy Tesar has a long driveway in Innisfil and said she typically puts her bins in her car and drives them to the curb, which is a problem with the new containers.

"They don't fit in my car," she said. "I'm going to have to take it out to Big Bay Point Road, and that is almost impossible unless I leave them there, and then the snowplows will take them out."

The Collingwood Business Improvements Association pointed to concerns with the bins.

"Where do they go? We simply don't have space for them," said Collingwood BIA Dave Conning. "It's very difficult to see where these can be positioned. The second issue is what do you do with the bins."

The County said the program would launch on Nov. 1, and changes could be made along the way if necessary.

"County council is actually going to be considering making cart exchanges available to people for smaller carts," said collections manager with the County Wilma Bureau.

Bureau said council would vote on the issue later this month.