A group of Simcoe County paramedics pushed a stretcher along Highway 26 from Stayner to Midhurst Friday, in support of advancing cardiac care in the region.

Money raised from the paramedic push will support the Advance Cardiac Care program at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

“Advanced cardiac programming within this region, once fully developed, will allow patients from across the County and beyond to access this gold standard of care," said Deputy Warden Terry Dowdall. “Our County of Simcoe Paramedics understand the importance of this program and want to aid in its continued development and funding through the paramedic push."

This is the second year for the fundraising event. In 2017, a team of paramedics pushed a stretcher from Midland to Midhurst.

This year, they’re hoping to raise $5,000.

Representatives from the RVH Foundation are accepting donations at the County of Simcoe Administration Centre

Donations can also be made online.