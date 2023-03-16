Simcoe County man, 67, arrested and charged in child pornography case

Provincial police arrested and charged a Simcoe County man accused in an online child sexual exploitation investigation.

Officers with the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensics Unit and Nottawasaga OPP detachment searched a residence in Essa Township earlier this month, seizing several electronic devices for analysis.

A 67-year-old man faces two counts of possessing child pornography and making it available.

He was later released from police custody with a court date scheduled in Bradford in May.

Police encourage anyone with information on internet child exploitation to contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online.

Additionally, police advise parents to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from being victimized. Resources are available on the websites CyberTip.ca or ProtectChildren.ca.