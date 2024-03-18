Simcoe County health unit opens three measles immunization clinics

For the next three days, measles vaccination clinics will be open across Simcoe County.

After a resident tested positive for measles last week, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has opened up several clinics offering measles immunization Monday through Wednesday.

Measles is a highly contagious airborne virus that spreads easily, particularly to those who are not immune or are vulnerable. Symptoms are cold-like and include cough and fever, sore eyes that may be sensitive to light, a red rash that lasts for up to five days, and sometimes small white spots on the inside of the mouth.

Clinics offering vaccinations by appointment include:

Mon., March 18

Angus Recreation Centre, 8529 County Road 10, Angus, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.



Tues., March 19

Royal Canadian Legion – Alliston, 111 Dufferin Street South, Alliston from noon – 5 p.m.



Wed., March 20

Angus Recreation Centre, 8529 County Road 10, Angus from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.



The health unit recommends people who are not up-to-date with their measles immunization receive a dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine including:

Infants aged six to 11 months of age who will be travelling to areas with increased measles transmission.

Children aged four to six years of age.

Children and youth who missed their second dose of MMR vaccine.

Adults aged 18 years and older who have previously received one dose of MMR vaccine should receive a second dose if they are health care workers, military personnel, post-secondary students, planning to travel outside of Canada or based on the health care provider’s recommendation.

Adults born before 1970 who are unsure about their immunity should receive a dose if they are health care workers, military personnel, post-secondary students, planning to travel outside of Canada, or based on the health care provider’s recommendation.

For more information about measles, please visit smdhu.org or call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520, Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. to speak with a public health professional.