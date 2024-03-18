BARRIE
Barrie

    • Simcoe County health unit opens three measles immunization clinics

    Measles in this undated file image. Measles in this undated file image.
    Share

    For the next three days, measles vaccination clinics will be open across Simcoe County.

    After a resident tested positive for measles last week, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has opened up several clinics offering measles immunization Monday through Wednesday.

    Measles is a highly contagious airborne virus that spreads easily, particularly to those who are not immune or are vulnerable. Symptoms are cold-like and include cough and fever, sore eyes that may be sensitive to light, a red rash that lasts for up to five days, and sometimes small white spots on the inside of the mouth.

    Clinics offering vaccinations by appointment include:

    Mon., March 18
    Angus Recreation Centre, 8529 County Road 10, Angus, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

    Tues., March 19
    Royal Canadian Legion – Alliston, 111 Dufferin Street South, Alliston from noon – 5 p.m.

    Wed., March 20
    Angus Recreation Centre, 8529 County Road 10, Angus from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
     

    The health unit recommends people who are not up-to-date with their measles immunization receive a dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine including:

    • Infants aged six to 11 months of age who will be travelling to areas with increased measles transmission.
    • Children aged four to six years of age.
    • Children and youth who missed their second dose of MMR vaccine.
    • Adults aged 18 years and older who have previously received one dose of MMR vaccine should receive a second dose if they are health care workers, military personnel, post-secondary students, planning to travel outside of Canada or based on the health care provider’s recommendation.

    Adults born before 1970 who are unsure about their immunity should receive a dose if they are health care workers, military personnel, post-secondary students, planning to travel outside of Canada, or based on the health care provider’s recommendation.

    For more information about measles, please visit smdhu.org or call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520, Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. to speak with a public health professional.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?

    In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.

    Opinion

    Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked

    Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News