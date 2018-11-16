

CTV Barrie





Barrie Police say a ‘significant’ number of tips have come in as they continue to hunt for a man wanted in connection with a violent sexual assault in Barrie.

Officers set up a dedicated tip line to anyone who may have information about the suspect or his whereabouts.

On Thursday, police released a composite sketch of the man they believe to be responsible for the alleged sexual assault of a girl near Bear Creek Secondary School last week.

Police have increased their presence in the area since the incident in the hopes of finding the perpetrator.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police using the dedicated tip line at 705-725-7025 ext. 2935 or call Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.