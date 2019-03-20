

“This is my first big win!”

Steven Simon of Severn is all smiles after winning one-million-dollars in the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Lotto 6/49 draw on February 20.

The 62-year-old father of four checked his ticket after fuelling up and couldn’t believe his luck when the machine shut down.

The lumber distributor says he plans to put some of his winnings in the bank and share the rest with family.

“And now I can retire whenever I want,” Simon said.

The winning ticket was purchased in Erin at the Erin Express Variety & Video on Main Street.