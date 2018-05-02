The municipal election is still five months away, but several local mayors have announced their intentions to seek re-election.

Oro-Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes filed his official nomination papers on Wednesday. Hughes won the last several elections without being contested.

“I just want to keep on having Oro-Medonte continue to be better and better so that families continue to have those benefits,” says Hughes.

Nomination papers officially started being accepted on Tuesday. That’s when Springwater Mayor Bill French submitted his.

“I don't think it's fair to your constituents for surprises, and it's very clear that I had a plan when I came in as mayor, and I'd like to continue that plan,” he says.

This year the rules for running are a bit different. There's a shorter timeline for putting in your papers, and candidates have to get 25 official endorsements from residents.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman hasn’t submitted his papers yet, but announced back in March he would run again.

"I really feel like we've started a lot of great things in Barrie, and I want to finish the job," Lehman says.

Other mayors seeking another term include:

Brian Smith in Wasaga Beach

Graydon Smith in Bracebridge

Rick Milne in New Tecumseth

Collingwood's Sandra Cooper and Midland's Gord McKay have both said they will not run again.

Those looking to run for office have until July 27.