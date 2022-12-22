Several municipalities declare 'Significant Weather Event'

Several municipalities declared a Significant Weather Event in anticipation of a major winter storm predicted to bring plunging temperatures, strong winds, flash freezing and snow squalls.

Midland, Georgian Bluffs, Tiny Township, Owen Sound, and Dufferin County made the declaration Thursday based on Environment Canada's weather warning.

The national weather agency says to expect wind gusts up to 100 km/h in areas and the possibility of power outages.

Residents are urged to use "extreme caution" and only head out if necessary.

The weather agency says to consider postponing non-essential travel until the conditions improve.

"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near-zero at time in heavy snow and blowing snow," Environment Canada states on its website.

A weather event that poses a danger to drivers and pedestrians is considered a Significant Weather Event.

During this event, municipal roads and sidewalks are considered to be in a state of repair.

However, this does not constitute an Emergency under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.